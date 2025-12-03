APCC team meets Mallikarjun Kharge & Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress leaders met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi today and discussed issues like the Assembly election, special revision of rolls and the party’s organizational matters in Assam.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) team led by state president Gaurav Gogoi comprised party MPs, CLP Debabrata Saikia, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and others.

The meeting laid emphasis on bolstering the party’s organizational structure at the booth and the village levels. They discussed a strategy to unite all opposition parties in the state.

Also Read: APCC chief calls for renewed commitment to Indira Gandhi’s ideals