APDCL drafts SOP for new household power connections under RDSS

Guwahati: The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has prepared a draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to facilitate new household electricity connections through smart prepaid meters under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), until the new mobile app by APDCL for the purpose is functional.

As per the RDSS Additional Household Electrification scheme, all newly electrified households must be provided with smart meters. To implement this, two agencies will be engaged - turnkey contractors, responsible for setting up infrastructure and new connections (excluding the installation of meters), and Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Providers (AMISPs), tasked with installing the smart meters.

APDCL has announced that a new mobile application is being developed to streamline the process of providing connections. However, until the app is fully operational, the draft SOP outlines an interim arrangement, according to which turnkey contractors will install service cables in households and record consumer details manually. The data will be submitted daily to concerned subdivisions and verified by field engineers and the office of the Chief General Manager (Rural Electrification). Verified data will be uploaded into the APDCL Revenue Management System (ARMS), which will then generate consumer numbers and forward details to AMISPs. AMISPs will install the smart prepaid meters following existing RDSS procedures. Connections will only be released once meter installation data is updated and validated in ARMS.

APDCL officials clarified that these arrangements are temporary and will remain in force until the new mobile app for connections is fully developed and functional, after which a separate SOP will be issued.

