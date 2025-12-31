Bust of Padma Shri Hanumanbux Kanoi Unveiled in Dibrugarh's DHSK Commerce College

Dibrugarh: A bust of Padma Shri Hanumanbux Kanoi was unveiled at DHSK Commerce College in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Tuesday, marking a moment of pride and remembrance for the institution and the region.

The bust was unveiled by Prof. Dr Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, in the presence of members of the Kanoi family, college authorities, teachers, staff and students. The event was organised to honour the life, vision and lasting contributions of Padma Shri Hanumanbux Kanoi to education and society.

The project was carried out under the supervision of CA Jyoti Prasad Kanoi, Chairman of the Jyoti Lalita Kanoi Foundation and a Governing Body member of the college nominated by Dibrugarh University. Financial support for the project was provided by Chandra Prakash Kanoi and Santosh Kanoi, grandsons of Padma Shri Hanumanbux Kanoi, through the Kanoi Hanumanbux Radheshyam Charitable Trust, Kolkata, as a tribute to their grandfather’s legacy.

Notably, Chandra Prakash Kanoi has also made a significant contribution to the Tata Trust for cancer treatment in the name of Padma Shri Hanumanbux Kanoi, further extending his grandfather’s spirit of philanthropy.

The ceremony was attended by Dr R. N. Barbora, President of the Governing Body, Dr Joydev Gogoi, Principal of DHSK Commerce College, along with teaching and non-teaching staff, distinguished guests and students.

Padma Shri Hanumanbux Surajmall Kanoi was a renowned philanthropist and tea planter from Dibrugarh who played a key role in shaping higher education in Assam. He played a key role in establishing DHSK College in 1945 and later its Commerce College, which continues to serve as a major centre of learning in the region.