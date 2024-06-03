APSC cash-for-job scam: ED filed charge sheet against Samedur Rahman

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its second charge-sheet against Samedur Rahman, the then member of APSC during chairmanship of Rakesh Paul. Earlier, the ED had registered a case in the APSC scam, after it came to light that money had changed hands illegally in the name of jobs for which the APSC conducted recruitment exams. The first charge sheet was filed against Rakesh Paul. In the second charge sheet filed against Rahman, the names of two family members were also included.

According to sources, the charge sheet includes details of all transactions, along with the bank details of Rahman. In another development, the state government has suspended employment officer Mridul Hazarika, who belonged to the batch of 2013. In April, the SIT probing the cash-for-jobs scam, conducted a raid at the APSC office in April 2024, and collected documents connected to CCE 2013-14. Soon after that, the SIT issued summons to Hazarika, who was employed at the Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training.

In a significant development in the cash-for-job scam, 23 ACS, APS, and allied service officers, who obtained their jobs by using unfair means in the Combined Competitive Examinations (CCE)-2013 conducted by APSC, were suspended by the Assam government.

All 23 suspensions were effected on the basis of the report of the one-man inquiry commission of Justice (Retd.) Biplab Kumar Sharma.

