APSC cash-for-job scam: SIT gets new investigation officer

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Following an order of the special judge to engage a new investigation officer (IO) of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the APSC cash-for-job scam, the head of the SIT appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Upen Kalita as IO in place of Prateek V. Thube.

The special judge stated that as enhancement of marks of some candidates were found and they were selected on the basis of the enhanced marks, the chairman and members of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) are on trial for alleged commission of the anomalies, so the report of the IO that he could not collect prosecutable evidence against them could not be accepted by the court.

The statement was made after a supplementary charge sheet was submitted by the IO against four accused, i.e., Sukanya Das, Waheeda Begum, A Nanda Babu Singh, and Rakesh Das.

It was earlier submitted that the SIT conducted an investigation against 39 other candidates. The court said the SIT should come to a logical conclusion about the investigation done against them. Their names should be included in the part where the particulars of those against whom charge sheets are filed are contained or in the supplementary charge sheet. As the names of those accused persons whom the SIT examined after issuing notice are not included in the charge sheet, the court found it difficult to decide the case against them, the special judge said.

The court observed that there is scope for further investigation of the case against the accused persons, but the IO refused to file a charge sheet and instead suggested departmental action. The court issued an order based on a SC order passed in MC Mehta's case to direct the SIT to conduct further investigation against the accused persons not charged.

So, the court directed the head of the SIT to engage a new IO to conduct further investigation into the case and submit a report within three months. Accordingly, a new IO was appointed.

Also Read: Assam: SIT files charge sheet against four in APSC cash-for-jobs scam (sentinelassam.com)