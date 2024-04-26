APSC cash-for-job scam: SIT grills officers of 2014 batch

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: With the detection of anomalies in cadre allocation in the 2014 CCE (combined competitive examination), dark clouds loom over a section of officers getting appointments in higher cadres despite securing poor marks.

The special investigation team (SIT) that is investigating the cash-for-job scam in the APSC smelled a rat after it came to light that a section of officers with poor marks have been allotted positions in higher cadres. The SIT called some of the officers to know their views on such anomalies in cadre allocation based on the marks they scored.

Some of the officers met the SIT at the CID office in Ulubari today.

It is worth mentioning here that the Assam Government’s advocate, D. Nath, produced the status report in respect of the criminal case (936/2016) registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act as well as sections of the IPC in a sealed cover recently. The case pertains to the cash-for-job scam in the APSC (Assam Public Service Commission).

