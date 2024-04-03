APSC scam: SIT of Assam Police summons another officer

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: After a lull in the investigation into the cash-for-job scam in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police raided the office of the APSC today and collected the documents relating to CCE (M) of 2013 and 2014.

The SIT issued a summons to an officer, Mridul Hazarika, asking him to appear before it tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the statement of a witness to the APSC scam has landed government counsel in trouble. In her latest statement before court, the lady said that she could not remember what she had said in her statement under Sections 161 and 164 of the CrPC in 2017.

