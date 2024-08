Nagaland: Acting on specific information regarding the presence of arms and ammunition in general area Uyungmakhong of Bishnupur District in Manipur, Indian Army launched a search operation along with the Manipur Police. After an intensive search operation two AK-47 rifles, one sniper rifle, one 9mm pistol, three grenades and other war-like stores were recovered, stated a press release.

