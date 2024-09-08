Indian Army is Strong on Pakistan and China Borders: Vice Chief of Army

CHENNAI: Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, said that the Indian Army is always ready for new threats and the Army is strong in both Pakistan and China borders.

The Vice Chief was speaking at the sidelines of the passing out parade held on Saturday at Officers Training Academy (OTA) Chennai.

Speaking to ANI, Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani said, "The Indian Army is always ready for new threats. Both in Pakistan and China borders we are strong, and the Indian army is always ready to face any threats." (ANI)

