Army-Police Joint operation Busts ULFA(I) Network in Tinsukia

Key overground worker and four linkmen held; arms and grenades seized in coordinated crackdown on insurgent supply chain.
In a major counter-insurgency breakthrough, a joint team of the Army and Assam Police arrested Jitu Moran, an overground worker of ULFA(I), along with four of his linkmen during a coordinated raid in Hebeda, Makum.

During the operation, security forces recovered a pistol and several bottle grenades from Moran’s residence. Preliminary investigations suggest the arrested linkmen were engaged in supplying medicines and logistics to ULFA(I) camps across the Indo-Myanmar border.

Officials stated that such targeted actions are part of a sustained effort to curb insurgent movements and strengthen border security, disrupting critical supply routes that support militant activities in the region

