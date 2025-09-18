Congress Leader Files Complaint Against BJP Assam Over ‘Communal’ Video Ahead of BTC Polls

Guwahati: A formal complaint has been lodged with Dispur Police against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam Pradesh unit and its social media cell for allegedly circulating a fabricated communal video aimed at influencing voters ahead of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections scheduled for September 22, 2025.

The complaint, filed by Congress leader Bedabrata Bora, accuses the BJP’s social media team, including State President Dilip Saikia and social media convener Shekharjyoti Baishya, of deliberately producing and spreading content designed to incite communal tension between Hindus and Muslims. The video, allegedly ending with the message “Choose Your Vote Carefully”, depicts “Islamic dominance” and portrays Congress leaders in a derogatory light, linking them with “Pakistan takeover” narratives.

The document cites multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between communities, abetment, deliberate acts to outrage religious sentiments, and spreading false information prejudicial to public order. The offences listed are cognizable and non-bailable, with punishments ranging up to seven years’ imprisonment.

Bora also expressed concerns that such propaganda could disrupt Assam’s fragile communal harmony, especially given recent clashes in Dhubri. The complaint calls for Immediate FIR registration under relevant BNS sections, Forensic investigation of the video and BJP social media devices, Takedown of the content from social media platforms, and Action from the Assam State Election Commission to ensure free and fair BTC polls.

The complaint warns that the unchecked circulation of such content could provoke communal unrest during the sensitive pre-poll period. Dispur Police have acknowledged receipt of the petition, and further investigation is awaited.