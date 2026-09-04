Arunachal CM Khandu hails film on Tibetan fighters who helped Dalai Lama reach India

Our Correspondent

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday extended his support to the upcoming film 'Four Rivers Six Ranges', saying the historical drama would help preserve and bring to a wider audience the story of the Tibetan resistance fighters who helped the 14th Dalai Lama reach safety in India in 1959.

In a social media post, Khandu described the film as an important portrayal of a significant chapter in Tibetan history and highlighted the role of the Chushi Gangdruk, or "Four Rivers Six Ranges", in guiding the Dalai Lama through the difficult Himalayan passes during his escape to India.

"Four Rivers Six Ranges brings to the screen an important chapter in Tibetan history- the remarkable journey of the Tibetan resistance fighters of Chushi Gangdruk (Four Rivers Six Ranges) and their role in guiding His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama through the perilous Himalayan mountain passes to safety in India in 1959," Khandu said in a post on X.

As the film prepares for its Indian theatrical release, the chief minister extended his 'warmest wishes' to producer Dorjee Wangdi Dewatshang, director Shenpenn Khymsar and the entire team associated with the project.

"May the film help preserve and share with a wider audience the stories of courage, sacrifice and resilience from this significant chapter of history," he said, wishing the team a successful release in India.

Four Rivers Six Ranges, also known as 4 Rivers 6 Ranges: Chushi Gangdruk, is a historical action drama directed by Shenpenn Khymsar and produced by Dorjee Wangdi Dewatshang.

The film is based on Dewatshang's book Flight at the Cuckoo's Behest and centres on the Chushi Gangdruk resistance and its efforts to protect and escort the Dalai Lama during his journey from Tibet to India.

The film, which had its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2025, is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release in India on September 11. The 132-minute production was made across India, Nepal and Canada.

The historical episode depicted in the film dates back to the late 1950s, when the Chushi Gangdruk resistance emerged amid growing conflict in Tibet. In March 1959, the 14th Dalai Lama left Lhasa and travelled through the Himalayas before crossing into India, with Tibetan fighters playing a role in protecting his journey.

The film focuses particularly on resistance leaders including Gonpo Tashi and Kunga Samten.

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