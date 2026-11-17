OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has described the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) as a strategic necessity for the country's water security and defence, particularly in view of China's reported plan to construct a massive hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo river in Tibet, which flows into India as the Siang.

Interacting with media persons during the National Press Day celebration here on Monday, Khandu clarified that power generation was not the primary objective of SUMP, as the project was conceived mainly to regulate and monitor the flow of water from upstream areas and protect downstream regions from possible adverse consequences of China's proposed dam.

The Yarlung Tsangpo flows through Arunachal Pradesh as the Siang before entering Assam and Bangladesh.

"China's reported plan to construct a 60,000-MW hydropower project on the river has raised concerns over the possibility of water storage or diversion and its potential impact on downstream areas," he said.

Khandu mentioned that China had incorporated the mega project into its five-year plan and reportedly laid its foundation stone in 2025.

Despite India and Bangladesh seeking information, he claimed that China had not shared sufficient details about the project, adding that the absence of a binding international framework for water-sharing between the countries remained a matter of concern.

The Chief Minister said the proposed Indian project would have a storage capacity of around 9.2 billion cubic metres (BCM), compared with the reported 5.2 BCM capacity of the Chinese project. Such storage would enable India to regulate the flow of water and respond to possible changes in the river's discharge, he said.

He said SUMP, declared a national project in 2008, had made little progress for several years. The pace of developments increased after the Chinese leadership's visit to the region in 2021 and the subsequent inclusion of its mega dam proposal in the country's development plan, he said.

Describing SUMP as one of the 16 national projects taken up since Independence, Khandu asserted that the proposed investment of nearly Rs 2 lakh crore could transform the region. However, he reiterated that the project's strategic importance went beyond electricity generation.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that the government had not adequately communicated the project's objectives and implications to people at the grassroots level.

He said committees, including one headed by a former minister and a subcommittee, had been constituted to create awareness and address concerns. The government was also engaging community-based organisations, the Adi Bane Kebang, student bodies and youth organisations to explain the project, he added.

Referring to the recent opposition by villagers to the project, Khandu said concerns among local communities needed to be addressed through dialogue and proper dissemination of information.

The protests against the proposed project in the Siang region have witnessed incidents of violence, including damage to public and private property. Tensions escalated during the agitation, prompting the deployment of security personnel to maintain law and order.

Khandu said security forces had been deployed to protect people and maintain peace, including those willing to support the pre-feasibility report (PFR) exercise.

The Chief Minister condemned incidents involving the destruction of houses, agricultural land and common water-supply facilities, and said such acts should be investigated. While people were free to oppose or support the project, no one should be subjected to intimidation or coercion, he said.

He clarified that the PFR was only an initial technical exercise and did not amount to a final decision on the project's implementation. It was also not necessary for villages to sign memoranda of understanding to allow the PFR exercise, he said, adding that some villages had earlier expressed willingness to cooperate.

The exact number of villages and properties likely to be affected, as well as the extent of the project's backwater, could be determined only after detailed feasibility studies. Social Impact Assessment and Environmental Impact Assessment studies would follow, he said.

Khandu assured that land, houses, agricultural and horticultural assets would be assessed for compensation and that an adequate rehabilitation and resettlement package would be worked out for affected families.

Urging journalists to report on SUMP objectively, the Chief Minister said the media should examine all aspects of the project, present different viewpoints and avoid emotional narratives or misinformation.

He also stressed ensuring the safety of media persons covering protests and developments in the affected areas.

The celebration of National Press Day this year departed from the traditional format of formal speeches, with the organisers instead holding an interactive session with the Chief Minister.

The initiative provided media persons an opportunity to seek clarifications on important issues concerning the state and directly engage with Khandu on matters of public interest.

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