STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a huge boost to road infrastructure development in the region, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has announced allocation of Rs 1,149 crore for six north-eastern states, including Assam, for the current financial year 2026-27.

The fund has been allocated for development of national highways (NH) in the region under National Highways (Original) - North East State Pool, or NH(O)-NE State Pool.

It is a dedicated central budgetary allocation and funding head managed by MoRTH for the development and expansion of national highways across the north-eastern states.

With Rs 700 crore earmarked for the frontier state, Arunachal Pradesh has bagged the lion's share of the allocation, followed by Assam with Rs 240 crore, Meghalaya with Rs 106 crore, Manipur and Sikkim with Rs 50 crore each, and Tripura: Rs 3 crore.

The entire amount has been financed from the National Investment Fund.

While entertaining the claims on the basis of allocation referred to above, MoRTH clarified that expenditure is incurred only on sanctioned works on national highways only, and that no claim is entertained for expenditure incurred on any sanctioned works in excess of the sanctioned cost beyond permissible limits'.

Further, no expenditure is admitted on work/portion of the work where it might have been specifically advised not to incur any expenditure pending receipt/approval of certain issues/points, etc.

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