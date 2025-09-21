Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Joins In Silent Remembrance for Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: In a moment of profound respect, NDA legislators observed a two-minute silence in Parliament today to honor the late Zubeen Garg, one of India’s most revered musicians. The tribute came as a recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the music industry, which not only elevated Assamese culture but also resonated with audiences across the nation.

Zubeen Garg’s career spanned decades, during which he became a household name for his versatile talent as a playback singer, composer, and music director. Known for his deep, soulful voice and dynamic performances, Zubeen was a trailblazer in the Assamese music scene and a prominent figure in the larger Indian music industry.

His songs, from romantic ballads to folk-inspired anthems, captured the essence of life in Northeast India while appealing to listeners from all walks of life.