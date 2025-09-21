Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Joins In Silent Remembrance for Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: In a moment of profound respect, NDA legislators observed a two-minute silence in Parliament today to honor the late Zubeen Garg, one of India’s most revered musicians. The tribute came as a recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the music industry, which not only elevated Assamese culture but also resonated with audiences across the nation.
Zubeen Garg’s career spanned decades, during which he became a household name for his versatile talent as a playback singer, composer, and music director. Known for his deep, soulful voice and dynamic performances, Zubeen was a trailblazer in the Assamese music scene and a prominent figure in the larger Indian music industry.
His songs, from romantic ballads to folk-inspired anthems, captured the essence of life in Northeast India while appealing to listeners from all walks of life.
Beyond his musical achievements, Zubeen Garg was celebrated for his ability to bridge cultural gaps. His music transcended regional and linguistic barriers, bringing people together in celebration and shared emotion. Whether it was in his soulful renditions or his energetic stage performances, Zubeen’s influence extended far beyond Assam, leaving an indelible mark on the entire country.Today’s silence in Parliament was a fitting tribute to a man whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations of artists and music lovers. As lawmakers prayed for his soul’s peace, the nation united in remembering a musical giant whose impact will endure forever.