Zubeen Garg’s Final Journey Begins, Sarusajai to Host Public Homage

Guwahati: Assam’s most celebrated cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, is on his final journey home, leaving the state steeped in grief. His mortal remains are expected to reach his Kahilipara residence between 10:30 to 11:00 AM on Sunday, where close family members and relatives will perform the final household rituals.

Following this, around 2:00 to 2:30 PM, the body will be taken to the Sarusajai Sports Complex, where elaborate arrangements have been made for the public to pay their last respects. Authorities expect thousands of fans, admirers, and well-wishers from across Assam and the Northeast to gather at the venue, turning the day into a historic farewell for one of the greatest voices of the region.

For Assam, Zubeen Garg was more than a singer. He was a phenomenon who transcended music, becoming the cultural heartbeat of the state. His songs touched every corner of life celebrations, protests, romances, and personal struggles. His voice carried the essence of Assam, making him not just an artist but an enduring emotion for millions.

The preparations at Sarusajai reflect the deep bond he shared with the people. Security and traffic management have been strengthened, with arrangements for public entry to ensure orderly homage. Across districts, citizens continue to light candles and diyas, holding prayer meetings and singing his songs in unison.

As Assam unites in grief, Sunday will mark not just the farewell of a singer but the farewell of an era.