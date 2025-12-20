Arunachal Deputy CM Calls for Systematic Documentation to Preserve State's Cultural Heritage

Arunachal: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has sounded the alarm over the state’s largely undocumented indigenous cultural heritage, highlighting the urgent need to preserve both traditions and biodiversity. Speaking at a national seminar in Roing on Friday, Mein emphasised that decades after statehood, much of Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural history remains inaccessible to both residents and researchers.

“Arunachal Pradesh is incredibly rich in cultures, languages, manuscripts, and biodiversity, but our documentation efforts are still limited,” Mein said. “Traditions evolve, but they should always remain rooted in the practices and wisdom of our ancestors.”

Mein also drew attention to the rapid decline of local wildlife, including birds and animals closely linked to cultural identity. “If we do not act now, future generations may lose not only these species but also the traditions and stories connected to them,” he warned, urging immediate action to safeguard both nature and heritage.

The seminar, titled Interpreting Cultures and Traditions: Shifting the Lens, was organised by WorldFishTAC in collaboration with the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies (MAKAIS), Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), the International Centre for Cultural Studies (ICCS), Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), and the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP).