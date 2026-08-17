Arunachal Landslides Claim 4 Lives, Five Army Personnel Remain Missing

Itanagar: Rescue operations are still underway to locate and rescue the Army personnel who went missing after a flash flood swept away two shelters at an Army camp in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley district, officials said.

Officials of the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said five Army personnel went missing after a flash flood swept away two shelters at an Army camp on Friday following heavy rainfall. Initially, seven Army personnel were washed away in the flash flood, of whom two were rescued, while five remain missing.

The Defence spokesman, however, is yet to confirm the number of missing Army personnel. He said a cloudburst occurred in the Pashu Pani area of Anini, triggering a massive landslide that submerged the area. Immediate rescue operations were launched, and two soldiers were rescued.

He added that multiple rescue teams were rushed from neighbouring posts, braving inclement weather and inundation, to reach the site and join the rescue operations. Coordinated search-and-rescue operations are currently underway to locate and evacuate the affected personnel. Army aviation assets have also augmented the rescue efforts and facilitated immediate medical evacuation.

“All available resources are being employed in a coordinated rescue and relief operation,” the spokesman said. Operations are continuing on priority, and further details will be released after verification of the situation.

Meanwhile, four workers were killed on Friday in a landslide at a road construction site in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

A senior official of the SEOC said that in Upper Subansiri district, four people were killed after a major landslide struck the Keojaring Byaching road construction site, burying several workers under the debris.

The deceased have been identified as Tadu Baki, Taji Rai, Markosh Basumatari and Babul Ali. The body of Ali has been recovered, the district disaster management officer said.

Personnel from Nacho Police Station have been deployed for the search and recovery operation, while Fire and Emergency Services teams from Daporijo and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are being mobilised to assist.

The SDRF team will move from Ziro to Daporijo on Sunday and thereafter proceed to Nacho. The team will report to the Officer in Charge, Nacho, and will be assisted by a local guide from Daporijo during the search and recovery operation.

All concerned agencies are being coordinated for the safe and effective conduct of the search and rescue operation.

The twin incidents on Friday came amid heavy rainfall in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, triggering flash floods and landslides and posing challenges to rescue and relief operations in several remote areas. (IANS)

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