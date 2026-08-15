All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union withdraws August 17 bandh, warns APPSC and APSSB

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ITANAGAR: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Friday withdrew its proposed August 17 statewide bandh after the state government approved new eligibility norms for government recruitment. AAPSU president Meje Taku warned the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) against conducting fresh recruitment without incorporating mandatory requirements for a valid Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC), Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) certificate and proficiency in at least one indigenous tribal language. The state Cabinet approved the uniform eligibility criteria on Thursday following recommendations of a High Power Committee headed by Cabinet minister Nyato Dukam.

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