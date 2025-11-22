Arunachal Pradesh Set to Introduce Digitised ILP System, Says CM Pema Khandu

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh is set for a major digitisation drive of its Inner Line Permit (ILP) mechanism, a move that is bound to revolutionise the monitoring of the entry of non-Arunachali citizens into the state. The chief minister, Pema Khandu, informed this during an interaction with media persons at Koloriang in Kurung Kumey district.
Khandu said the digital integration project, which has been in progress for almost three years, has now reached its final stage. The backend integration by technology partners is over, and the fully upgraded system will start functioning over the next few months.
Once rolled out, the digitised ILP platform will offer real-time data of all the visitors, migrant labourers, and registered holders of ILP to the concerned authorities. Khandu added that the new system would enable the officials to track the permit validity, length of stay, and cases of overstaying with accuracy. “This will finally give us the comprehensive data needed to monitor entries and ensure proper compliance,” opines the Chief Minister.
He further said that a detailed brief on the reform will be issued after the system goes live. On the reported infiltration of illegal Bangladeshi nationals in the state, Khandu called upon the people not to believe such unverified social media claims, stating verification drives with strict enforcement measures are actively underway.
The districts across Arunachal have already conducted intensive ILP checks in the wake of instructions by police and administrative authorities. Official records state that almost 5,000 people violating ILP norms were detected and turned back between January and November this year.
Khandu again reiterated that enforcement would not be biased and that whoever broke ILP rules, with respect to religion or nationality, would be subjected to the corresponding legal actions. Arunachal Pradesh follows the ILP system under the BEFR, 1873, which makes it compulsory for every non-resident Indian, including domestic tourists hailing from other states of the country, to obtain a valid permit for entry. Officials said the coming digital enhancement will promote efficiency in monitoring while strengthening protection for indigenous communities, land rights, and cultural identity.