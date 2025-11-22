Arunachal Pradesh Set to Introduce Digitised ILP System, Says CM Pema Khandu

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh is set for a major digitisation drive of its Inner Line Permit (ILP) mechanism, a move that is bound to revolutionise the monitoring of the entry of non-Arunachali citizens into the state. The chief minister, Pema Khandu, informed this during an interaction with media persons at Koloriang in Kurung Kumey district.

Khandu said the digital integration project, which has been in progress for almost three years, has now reached its final stage. The backend integration by technology partners is over, and the fully upgraded system will start functioning over the next few months.