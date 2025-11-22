Over 23,000 Women in Abhayapuri Get Seed Funds Under MMUA Scheme

Bongaigaon: A major step towards women’s economic upliftment was taken in Abhayapuri today, where more than 23,000 women received seed funds under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA). This fresh round of support has added a large number of new beneficiaries to the growing movement of women who are building stronger futures for their families through small businesses and self-employment.

The MMUA scheme aims to provide financial backing to women who wish to start a new venture or expand an existing one. The seed money received today is expected to help thousands of women take confident steps in areas such as small trade, livestock rearing, food processing, tailoring and other home-based activities. Many women in Abhayapuri said the assistance would allow them to earn a steady income and ease the financial burden on their households.