Over 23,000 Women in Abhayapuri Get Seed Funds Under MMUA Scheme

Bongaigaon: A major step towards women’s economic upliftment was taken in Abhayapuri today, where more than 23,000 women received seed funds under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA). This fresh round of support has added a large number of new beneficiaries to the growing movement of women who are building stronger futures for their families through small businesses and self-employment.
The MMUA scheme aims to provide financial backing to women who wish to start a new venture or expand an existing one. The seed money received today is expected to help thousands of women take confident steps in areas such as small trade, livestock rearing, food processing, tailoring and other home-based activities. Many women in Abhayapuri said the assistance would allow them to earn a steady income and ease the financial burden on their households.
Officials noted that the larger goal of the initiative is to support nearly 40 lakh families across Assam. By helping women become self-reliant, the government hopes to strengthen the economic foundation of rural and semi-urban communities. Over the past months, the scheme has already encouraged many women to step into entrepreneurship for the first time, creating new examples of leadership and resilience at the grassroots level.
Residents and community groups welcomed the distribution, saying it would bring meaningful change to thousands of families in the region. With today’s event, the MMUA programme has gained further momentum, and officials expect even more women to benefit in the coming months as the state continues its push for inclusive growth and women-led development.