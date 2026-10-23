Arunachal Pradesh to Host Display of Buddha’s Relics Across Three Towns

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The sacred relics of Lord Buddha will be displayed in Tawang, Bomdila and Namsai from October 31 to November 20, offering devotees and visitors across Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast an opportunity to pay their respects and seek blessings during the rare spiritual event.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday announced the programme through a social media post, unveiling a promotional video for the exposition and inviting people to participate in the event, which he described as a moment of immense spiritual significance, devotion and pride for the state.

"Delighted to launch the promotional video for the historic arrival of the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha in Arunachal Pradesh, a moment of immense spiritual significance, devotion and pride for our state," Khandu said in a post on X.

According to the schedule shared by the chief minister, the relics will be displayed in Tawang from October 31 to November 7, followed by Bomdila in West Kameng district from November 8 to 13 and Namsai district from November 14 to 20.

The relics associated with the Buddha hold special significance in Buddhist tradition. According to the Union Ministry of Culture, relics recovered after Buddha's cremation were divided among different groups and rulers, who enshrined them in stupas.

The sacred relics selected for public exposition are preserved at the National Museum in New Delhi under strict conservation protocols. Their display in different parts of the country is intended to allow devotees to pay their respects while promoting awareness of India's Buddhist heritage and the universal values associated with the religion.

The forthcoming exposition is particularly significant for Arunachal Pradesh, where Buddhism has deep cultural and religious roots, especially in districts such as Tawang and West Kameng.

The exposition is being organised with the involvement of the Union Ministry of Culture, the Arunachal Pradesh government, the International Buddhist Confederation and the National Museum, New Delhi.

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