Arunachal’s 700-Year-Old Chakzam Bridge Endures, MLA Tsering Advocates Heritage Tourism Boost

MLA Tawang Namgey Tsering, along with government officials, recently visited Shernup Village and the Chakzam Bridge to evaluate its condition and explore opportunities for community-based tourism. The delegation also included Neil Law of Himalayan Footprints and other experts in heritage preservation and sustainable tourism.

The visit formed part of preparations for the upcoming Losar festival, the Buddhist New Year celebrated by the Monpa community.

MLA Tsering highlighted that fostering responsible rural tourism in areas such as Shernup and Chakzam would help conserve living traditions, create livelihoods, and share the Mon region’s rich blend of culture, spirituality, and natural beauty with the world.