Assam: Mega Health Camp Organised at Pokamura Field in Jamugurihat under Naduar Constituency

Jamugurihat: A Mega Health Camp was successfully organised on Tuesday at Pokamura Field in Jamugurihat under the Naduar Constituency, as part of the Assam State Government’s health outreach initiative. The event was held under the special initiative and guidance of MLA Padma Hazarika.

From the early morning hours, patients from various parts of the constituency arrived to avail medical services provided at the camp. Nearly 50 experienced doctors from different specialisations offered free consultations and treatment to the attending patients.

Special Medical attention was given to children and adolescents below the age of 18, covering kidney, neurological, cardiac, ophthalmic, ENT and other common ailments.

Apart from free health checkups, doctors also distributed necessary medicines and conducted diagnostics tests.

More than 10,000 patients from across the constituency reportedly benefited from this initiative.

Authorities also made special arrangements for referring critical patients to advanced medical institutions for further treatment.

The camp was formally inaugurated by MLA Padma Hazarika, who appreciated the efforts of the medical officers and health workers for their dedicated service to the people.