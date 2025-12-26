Nagaon to Welcome New Year with ‘Arunodoi Divas’ Honouring Assam’s Literary Renaissance

Nagaon: In a bid to deepen the roots of Assamese language, literature, and cultural consciousness, the Nagaon District Sahitya Sabha, in collaboration with Ramanujan Higher Secondary School, is set to host the much-anticipated ‘Arunodoi Divas’ on January 1, 2026.

This annually celebrated programme is a flagship initiative of the Asom Sahitya Sabha that will be held at the Ramanujan Higher Secondary School’s auditiorium, by marking a vibrant beginning to the New Year 2026 with a tribute to Assam’s literary renaissance.

The event will also feature the historical and cultural significance of the Arunodoi Era which is considered to be a transformative period in Assamese literature that laid the foundation for modern prose and journalism in the region.

A keynote address titled “The Arunodoi Era in Assamese Literary History and the Contribution of Miles Bronson” will be delivered by Sangeeta Baruah Bora, Vice Principal of Ramanujan Higher Secondary School. Her lecture is expected to shed light on the pioneering role of Miles Bronson, the American missionary whose publication of the journal Arunodoi in 1846 marked a new dawn for Assamese intellectual and literary life.

Meanwhile, a felicitation ceremony will also be organized honoring distinguished personalities who have made notable contributions to Assamese literature and culture. This adds to the spirit of reverence and recognition to the ‘Arunodoi Divas’ celebrations.

In order to ensure the success of this meaningful occasion, Principal Dilip Kumar Bora of Ramanujan Higher Secondary School and Rajiv Kumar Hazarika, Secretary of the Nagaon District Sahitya Sabha, have jointly extended a warm invitation to all members, cultural enthusiasts, and invited guests. Their collective appeal emphasises community participation and shared pride in Assam’s rich literary heritage.

With the first strike of the New Year break on Nagaon, Arunodoi Divas promises not just to be a celebration, but also a reaffirmation of identify heritage, and the enduring power of the written word.