BTC to Start Appointing 984 Primary Teachers from January 22

Kokrajhar: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is set to begin appointing teachers to 984 vacant posts in lower and upper primary schools from January 22 next year, marking one of the region’s most significant recruitment drives in recent years. The announcement was made by BTC Education Department Executive Member Rabiram Narzary following the conclusion of the Council’s winter session on Wednesday.

Narzary stated that the Finance Department has already approved the proposal, clearing the way for the recruitment process to move ahead. A dedicated selection committee has been formed to issue appointment letters in a phased and transparent manner.

Once the primary-school recruitment is completed, the BTC will issue another notification to fill 901 vacant posts for graduate and postgraduate teachers. An expert committee has been set up to supervise this second phase to ensure fairness, merit-based selection, and administrative clarity.

Addressing another major concern, Narzary said the Council is working on its own legislation to regionalise BTC’s non-regionalised schools. He explained that discussions are underway with the Assam government to exempt BTC areas from the amended Assam State Regionalisation Act.

However, Narzary cautioned that regionalisation can take place only if the state government guarantees adequate long-term financial support. Without proper funding, he warned, the BTC’s education system could come under pressure and face operational challenges.

The announcement has generated optimism across the region, especially among aspiring teachers awaiting recruitment opportunities.