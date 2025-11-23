ASEB FC Secures Fifth Title in Dramatic Independence Day Cup Finale

Nagaon: The Assam State Electricity Board Football Club (ASEB FC) achieved a memorable victory on Saturday night, lifting their fifth title at the 77th All India Invitational Independence Day Cup Football Tournament in Nagaon. Hosted by the Nagaon Sports Association at the renowned Nurul Amin Stadium, the event delivered a captivating finale between ASEB FC and Manipur’s Chadar Hills FC.

After a fiercely contested encounter that finished 2–2 in normal time, both sides remained inseparable through a tense tie-breaker, leading to a gripping sudden death decider. ASEB FC held its nerve, emerging victorious with a dramatic 15–14 penalty win, further cementing its legacy as one of the tournament’s most decorated clubs.

The final match drew nearly 6,000 spectators, including Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, who called for the tournament’s expansion to additional venues in future editions. Alongside the trophy, ASEB FC claimed a prize of Rs.2,00,000, while runners-up Chadar Hills FC earned Rs.1,00,000. Individual honours went to Papu Deuriya (Best Player, ASEB FC) and Lungmingren (Top Scorer, Chadar Hills FC).

The Independence Day Cup, a hallmark of the region’s sporting calendar since 1947, once again brought together teams from across the country, epitomising sportsmanship and unity in Assam’s vibrant football scene.