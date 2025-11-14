Assam government orders on-the-spot culling of ASF-positive pigs at border check gates

SOP on pork sale soon

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In view of the unabated and dire African Swine Fever (ASF) situation in the state, the Assam government has now decided that pigs being transported from other states and tested for the virus on the Assam-Bengal border points will be culled on the spot if found positive.

Moreover, the state government is going to issue an SOP soon to regulate the sale of pork across the state.

Talking to The Sentinel, state Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Minister Krishnendu Paul today said, “A few of the districts in Upper and Lower Assam are badly affected by ASF. We have some preventive measures in place, but the virus is spreading in various districts, as there is no vaccine or medicine for ASF. A high alert has been issued in all affected districts. The Chief Minister has also reviewed the situation with our department. The main thrust of the government is towards the pig farmers, to compensate them for their loss. Culling of pigs is being done on a daily basis, and figures for the same have reached 14,691. As per the government’s rule, all the affected pig farmers will be compensated.”

Minister Paul further said, “Testing of pigs transported through the Assam-Bengal border has been going on for some time now. Earlier, if found positive, the pigs were taken back by the transporters to their point of origin. Now, the state government has decided that pigs found positive will be culled at the border itself. Testing at the border points is also being intensified.”

Regarding the issuing of an SOP, the Minister said, “Pork is being sold here and there. So, we are preparing an SOP to regulate the sale of pig meat so that hygiene is maintained. District Veterinary Officers and task forces will monitor the sale of pork. The SOP will come into effect shortly.”

