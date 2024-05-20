Assam: Health worker of National Health Mission found hanging in Morigaon district

A correspondent

Morigaon: An employee of the National Health Mission (NHM) Naokata Sub-Health Center in Morigaon district committed suicide by hanging himself in his office on Friday night. He was identified as Rupam Sarma (40), a resident of Rajagaon in Morigaon town.

He left his house early in the morning on his motorbike. He sent other sub-health centre staff members away, saying he had specific duties to accomplish in the afternoon. He did not return home until 9 pm and his mobile phone was switched off. His family and friends later searched for him and finally found him hanging in a room at the Naokata Sub-Health Center where he worked. Later the body was recovered from the scene and sent to the Morigaon Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Police recovered a suicide note from Rupam’s pocket. The note is currently in the custody of the police. The exact cause of the suicide has not been revealed yet but the post-mortem report and police investigation will reveal the true cause of the suicide soon.

He was actively involved in many organizations and institutions in Morigaon and is survived by his wife, an eight-month-old daughter and a 12-year old son.

