Ashmita Chaliha Stuns Han Qian Xi to Claim Maiden BWF World Tour Crown at Korea Masters

Asan City: Ashmita Chaliha clinched her maiden Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour title after registering a comeback win over China’s Han Qian Xi in the women’s singles final at the BWF Korea Masters on Sunday.

After dropping the first game, Ashmita bounced back in style to stun the fourth-seeded Chinese 14-21, 21-14, 21-14 in 53 minutes. After letting a 9–5 lead slip in the first game, she controlled the next two games with better precision to seal the title.

The World No. 50 Indian shuttler, whose previous best this year was the semifinals of the Macau Open in June where she lost to lost to runner-up Park Ga Eun of South Korea, had made it to her first BWF World Tour final after beating compatriot Rakshita Sree Santhosh Ramraj.

The 26-year-old from Guwahati becomes the third Indian after Devika Sihag and Tanvi Sharma to claim a Super 300 this year. Overall, a win in the Korea Masters final makes her the fourth Indian woman to claim a singles BWF title this year after Tanvi in the Taipei Open, PV Sindhu at the Japan Open and Devika Sihag at the Thailand Masters. (IANS)

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