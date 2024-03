Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Police Crime Branch has busted a mobile phone smuggling racket with the involvement of a police officer. Investigating Paltan Bazar Police Station Case Number 26/24, the Crime Branch has discovered a gang of robbers dealing in mobile phones. The investigation led to the revelation of an ASI, Krishna Upadhyai, in the racket.

Also Read: Guwahati police cracks down on vehicle thieves in city