'Asmita' Celebrates Women’s Voices in Literature at Sivasagar

The event started with a welcome address by Srimanta Borthakur, the principal of New Look Academy. He thanked the Sahitya Akademi for choosing New Look Academy to conduct this significant literary event. He said it is the need of the hour to have programs like ‘Asmita’, which help promote the works of women authors.

Several prominent literary and academic personalities attended the event. These include poet, translator and orator Diganta Biswa Sharma, noted Sivasagar litterateur Prema Gogoi, Principal of Gargaon College Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of Sibsagar Commerce College Dr Samar Jyoti Mahanta, senior journalist Manoj Kumar Borthakur and retired Associate Professor of Sibsagar Commerce College Dr Ratul Sharma. Their presence indeed gave depth and dignity to the event.

Speakers and participants spoke on the increased role of women in the field of literature: how they are not mere scribes of tradition but questioners, voicing their concerns and rewriting narratives. Programmes such as ‘Asmita’ create safe and encouraging spaces where women can share stories with confidence and inspire future generations of writers.