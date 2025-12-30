'Asmita' Celebrates Women’s Voices in Literature at Sivasagar

Sivasagar: Women writers and their powerful voices took centre stage at a literary programme titled ‘Asmita’, organised to honour and showcase women’s contribution to literature. The event was held on December 27 under the initiative of the Sahitya Akademi, in collaboration with New Look Academy, Sivasagar.
This outreach programme brought together renowned female writers along with new voices in literature to create a rich platform where creativity flowed in abundance. Celebrated writers Lipi Phukan, Chandralekha Rajkhowa, Kunja Devi Upadhyaya, and Ritamoni Borah took part in the literary programme where they read out their poetry and short stories in front of the gathering. The stories were full of varied themes such as identity, emotion, social reality, and internal strength that were greatly well-received by the audience.
The event started with a welcome address by Srimanta Borthakur, the principal of New Look Academy. He thanked the Sahitya Akademi for choosing New Look Academy to conduct this significant literary event. He said it is the need of the hour to have programs like ‘Asmita’, which help promote the works of women authors.
Several prominent literary and academic personalities attended the event. These include poet, translator and orator Diganta Biswa Sharma, noted Sivasagar litterateur Prema Gogoi, Principal of Gargaon College Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of Sibsagar Commerce College Dr Samar Jyoti Mahanta, senior journalist Manoj Kumar Borthakur and retired Associate Professor of Sibsagar Commerce College Dr Ratul Sharma. Their presence indeed gave depth and dignity to the event.
Speakers and participants spoke on the increased role of women in the field of literature: how they are not mere scribes of tradition but questioners, voicing their concerns and rewriting narratives. Programmes such as ‘Asmita’ create safe and encouraging spaces where women can share stories with confidence and inspire future generations of writers.
The event ended with a vote of thanks by Dipika Nath, teacher New Look Academy, for the endeavour put in by the organisers, participants and audience for the smooth success of the programme.‘Asmita’ stood for women's literary talent and a reminder of the vital role that women continue to play in shaping literature with depth, honesty, and creative courage.