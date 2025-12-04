"Aspirational But Wrong": Mukul Sangma on Brother Zenith Sangma’s Return to Congress

Shillong: Former Chief Minister of Meghalaya and TMC leader Mukul M. Sangma has stated that his brother Zenith Sangma's return to the Congress was aspirational but wrong.

“When I am in the public, I have thousands of brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces,” Mukul Sangma said on Wednesday.

He refused to disclose his next move while describing Congress as a party with a “dictatorial” central leadership.