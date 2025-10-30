Saleng hints Dr Mukul Sangma’s return off the table; focus shifts to Zenith Sangma

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Member of Parliament from Tura Parliamentary Constituency and Congress leader Saleng A. Sangma has hinted at his unwillingness to see Dr Mukul Sangma rejoin the Congress, while describing Zenith Sangma as a "good man who wants to do something for the people."

Stating that the Congress is not keen to bring back all legislators or former legislators who had left the party to join the NPP or TMC, Saleng said, "We may bring back some of them. It's not necessary that all the TMC MLAs should come back; it's not necessary. We have to look at and take the views of the people - whom they like - it should be the people's choice. We will not bring them all back because all of them might not be good, but some of them might be. We may bring back some of them. It's not necessary that all the TMC MLAs should come back; it's not necessary. We have to look at and take the views of the people - whom they like - it should be the people's choice. We don't want to bring them back either from the NPP or from the TMC."

On Dr Mukul Sangma's stance, he added, "Dr Mukul Sangma has bluntly said he will never join Congress, even in the future. He has realized, so he has come back; he has redeemed himself. Even the family has accepted the prodigal son - why can't we? Zenith is a good man, and he wants to do something good for the people. That's why the party has accepted him, the High Command has accepted him. I am very happy that Zenith Sangma has joined; it will boost the party and give confidence to the people of Meghalaya and the party as a whole."

Asked about Dr Mukul's potential return, Saleng clarified, "I don't want to talk on behalf of someone, because he himself has said bluntly that he will never join the Congress party, even in the future. So, we welcome everyone's decision. I am the Member of Parliament from Meghalaya - there was an MP from Meghalaya before, also, P.A. Sangma was the MP from Meghalaya; there were Chief Ministers from Congress, so Congress will continue to grow. Congress is always in the hearts of the people. The only thing is, we have to give the right candidate in the right area - good placement. Those who left earlier, we welcome them if they want to come back. They have free will, and if they want to return, we welcome them. Because of Deborah Marak, Sir Zenith and his team have rejoined. We plan good for the people, but ultimately, it's the people's choice. Definitely, we will do our best. At one time, Congress might have been in power, but that time the leaders were the same - when Congress was there, P.A. Sangma and Dr Mukul Sangma were there. Now there is no more P.A. Sangma or other leaders - we are here, and even in the old bottle, we have new wine."

