Assam: 10 PWD engineers suspended over multiple bridge collapses

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a massive disciplinary crackdown, the PWD has suspended 10 engineers of varying ranks on a single day due to professional negligence, substandard work, and irregularities linked to multiple bridge collapses.

The punitive actions targeted nine officials across various divisions of Barak Valley and one official stationed in Haflong.

Executive engineer Kallol Nath and junior engineer Joydeep Nath of Kalgachia/Katlicherra-Borkhola division; assistant executive engineer Piyush Choudhury and Ratul Das of Dholai-Sonai division; executive engineer Saibal Biswas and assistant executive engineer Subrata Das of Patharkandi-Ramkrishna Nagar division; executive engineer Subhendu Das, assistant executive engineer Anamur Rahman Barbhuiya (noted in reports as Babu Barbhuiya), and junior engineer Amir Hussain Choudhury (Amir Hossain) of Hailakandi division, were among them.

Apart from them, Dima Hasao (NEC), Haflong superintending engineer Shakil Ahmed (formerly executive engineer of the Dholai-Sonai division), was also suspended over irregularities during his tenure there.