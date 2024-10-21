Assam: 105 km of 4,077 km National Highways in state have streetlights

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In addition to the bad condition of several stretches of National Highways in the state, the lighting facility on NHs is also very poor. Only a length of 105 km of National Highways in Assam has provision of street lights.

There is a total length of 4,077 km of NHs in the state. Of this, some portions are under Assam PWD (NH Division), some under National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL), and others are under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Street lighting on NHs plays a major role in safe driving at night. Vehicles usually travel at a considerable speed on NHs, of course within limits. In the winter season, driving at night on NHs is especially tricky as there is a high possibility of fog.

However, Assam only has 105 km of NHs lit by street lights, whereas the country as a whole has a total length of 25,400 km of NHs with lighting facilities. The presence of lights in 105 km is on paper only. It is not certain whether the lights are in working condition or not.

For example, NHAI recently converted the NH portion from Jalukbari to Basistha Chariali from 4-lane to 6-lane. A few days ago, during Durga Puja, anyone traversing the Basistha flyover could see that street lights are present by the sides of the flyover, but these were not working, and it was dark there.

As part of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ policy, highway lighting facilities are provided for the following NHs sections: (i) Toll Plaza Area: The lighting in and around toll plaza, toll booths, office building, on the approach road, etc.; (ii) Rest Areas; (iii) Truck Lay-bye; (iv) Bus Bay & Bus Shelter Locations; (v) Grade Separated Structures, Interchanges, Flyovers, Underpasses (vehicular/pedestrian), and Overpasses: The top and underside of the grade separated structures and interchanges area at the ground level up to 50 m beyond and point from where flaring of the main carriageway takes place shall be provided with lighting; and (vi) built-up sections on the project highway both in the median of the main carriageway and on the service roads on either side.

