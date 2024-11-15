Assam: 12 Morigaon villages under Kamrup (M) administration now

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Twelve villages of Morigaon district have been brought back under the administrative control of Kamrup (metro) district. However, their election-related matters will be looked after by the Morigaon district administration.

In this regard, a gazette notification was issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on November 2, 2024.

The villages in Pachim Mayong Gaon Panchayat-Kajali Chouki, Gobardhan Grant, Hatibagara, Ghoramarajan Pam, Dhepujijan Pam, Mikirpam, Ghobhali, Kamarpur Pathar, Kamarpurgaon, No. 1 Dhankhunda, No. 2 Dhankhunda, and Dhepuji Pathar-were originally under the administrative control of Kamrup (metro) district. But, a few months ago, the state government brought the villages under the administration of the Morigaon district through a notification to that effect.

The decision was opposed by local people and organizations of the villages concerned. They resorted to an agitation to have the order reviewed. They sought to justify their stand by stating that it was more convenient for them to go to the offices in Kamrup (metro) for any administrative work than to Morigaon.

Responding to their demand, the state government reviewed its earlier order and issued a notification that said, "For administrative expediency and in the interest of public service, the Governor of Assam is pleased to put the 12 (twelve) numbers of villages of Pachim Mayong Gaon Panchayat within the Administrative control of Kamrup-M District from the existing Administrative control of Morigaon District with immediate effect."

However, it was stated that the effect of the notification is only for the change of administrative control, not for the change of the boundary of the district or co-district, etc.

