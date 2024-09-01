Assam: 13 villagers held for ‘witch’ torture by police in Goalpara district

A Correspondent

Goalpara: In yet another sensational case of torture to two elderly women in suspicion of witchcraft practice in Goalpara district, thirteen villagers have been arrested by the police.

According to the report, some villagers of Lakhipur Krushnapur tortured two elderly women of the same village on August 20 as two children of a same family were suffering for long time and the local priest suggested that they were not recovering because of the witchcraft magic done by the said two women. According to the allegations, they were brutally tortured and forced to eat faeces of the two suffering children. On Saturday, Nabaneet Mahanta, SP confirmed the arrest of the thirteen people allegedly involved in the incident.

