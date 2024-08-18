Assam: 161 elementary schools set to merge in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has issued an order for the merger or amalgamation of 161 elementary schools in 19 districts. Earlier, 8,066 elementary schools were merged or amalgamated in the state until 2023.

The merger or amalgamation of schools takes place in the state under the scheme 'Siksha-Khetra'.

According to the order issued by the Directorate of Elementary Schools, the highest number of 31 elementary schools is set for merger or amalgamation in the Majuli district this time. Following Majuli are 19 each in Karimganj and Lakhimpur; 14 in Bongaigaon; 10 in Hailakandi; nine in Cachar; eight in Sivasagar; seven each in Nagaon and Jorhat; six each in Barpeta and Nalbari; four each in Tinsukia, Kamrup (M), and Dibrugarh; three schools each in Sonitpur, Gialpara, Morigaon, and Hojai; and one in Charaideo.

The order said that the merger or amalgamation will not result in any additional financial liability as the government is not going to create any additional posts for the move.

According to the order, the employees, including vacant posts, of the schools to be merged or amalgamated will be employees and posts of the base schools. This apart, all movable and immovable property, documents, records, etc., of the merged or amalgamated schools will be vested in the name of the base schools.

According to the school education department, the number of elementary schools in the state in 2016 was 47,818, where a total of 37,39,934 students studied. Of the total number of schools, the number of lower primary (LP) schools was 39,986, and the total number of students in these schools was 28,46,663. The number of Upper Primary (UP) schools was 7,832, with 8,93,271 students enrolled in them.

As of 2023, the number of elementary schools came down to 39,752, and the number of students was 30,05,020. The number of LP schools was 33,937, and the number of students enrolled in these schools was 21,863,733. In the case of UP schools, the number was 5,815, with 8, 18,647 students studying in them.

