DEE asked to submit proposal for creation of head teachers’ posts in elementary schools

GUWAHATI: The Department of Education has asked the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) to submit a formal proposal for the creation of head teachers' posts in elementary schools in the state.

The department needs the formal proposal as it has to send the proposal to the Finance Department.

The department took the decision for the creation of head teachers' posts following a memorandum submitted to the Education Minister by the SAKP (Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad) on June 24, 2024, demanding the creation of head teachers' posts in the elementary schools in the state.

In the memorandum, the SAKP requested the minister fill up the vacant posts of principals and vice principals, headmasters, and assistant headmasters of all educational institutions.

"With due respect and as you are also aware of the fact, we hereby bring forward to your kind attention that almost all the educational institutions of the state government are functioning under the in-charge principal, headmasters likewise. Therefore, for the smooth functioning and administration of all such educational institutions, filling up the vacant posts of principals, vice principals, headmasters, and assistant mead masters is of paramount importance. As such, we earnestly request your kind intervention in the greater interest of all educational institutions in our beloved state. We remain extremely hopeful that your honour may take the necessary steps to ensure the early filling up of such vacant posts in the interest of public service," SAKP said in its memorandum.

