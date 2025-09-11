Assam Land & Revenue Service Official Dismissed from Service

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has dismissed from service Ashirbad Hazarika, an officer of the Assam Land & Revenue Service (ALRS), following disciplinary proceedings against him by the Revenue & Disaster Management Department. The charge against him was submitting an incorrect inquest report on June 11, 2022, in connection with Dhula police station case no. 10/2022, while he was posted as circle officer (attached) in the Dalgaon Revenue Circle in the Darrang district.

Regarding the dismissal of Ashirbad Hazarika, the Department of Personnel issued an official order. The order stated, “Now, therefore, the Governor of Assam, after careful consideration of all the facts and materials on the record presented before him and after due application of mind, is hereby pleased to impose the penalty of dismissal from service, which shall ordinarily be a disqualification for future employment.”

