Top Headlines

Assam Land & Revenue Service Official Dismissed from Service

Assam government has dismissed from service Ashirbad Hazarika, an officer of ALRS, following disciplinary proceedings against him by the Revenue & Disaster Management Department
Assam Land & Revenue Service
Published on

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has dismissed from service Ashirbad Hazarika, an officer of the Assam Land & Revenue Service (ALRS), following disciplinary proceedings against him by the Revenue & Disaster Management Department. The charge against him was submitting an incorrect inquest report on June 11, 2022, in connection with Dhula police station case no. 10/2022, while he was posted as circle officer (attached) in the Dalgaon Revenue Circle in the Darrang district.

Regarding the dismissal of Ashirbad Hazarika, the Department of Personnel issued an official order. The order stated, “Now, therefore, the Governor of Assam, after careful consideration of all the facts and materials on the record presented before him and after due application of mind, is hereby pleased to impose the penalty of dismissal from service, which shall ordinarily be a disqualification for future employment.”

Also Read: Assam: State Government Introduces E-Khazana, An Online Land Revenue Payment System

Also Watch:

Assam government
Assam Land & Revenue Service

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com