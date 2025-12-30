Assam: 18 months since launch, pig meat processing plant lies idle

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The pig meat processing plant inaugurated amid much fanfare at Nazira on March 12, 2024, was projected as a landmark initiative to strengthen Assam's livestock sector and boost rural economic growth. The project promised employment generation, export potential, and improved livelihoods for pig farmers. Nearly one and a half years later, however, the plant remains non-operational, raising serious questions about planning and implementation.

The state-of-the-art facility, spread over eight bighas of land, was constructed with combined funding from the Central and Assam governments at a cost of Rs 11.44 crore. At the time of inauguration, officials announced that the plant would have the capacity to process 200-300 pigs per day, catering to domestic demand in the Northeast as well as export markets in Southeast Asia.

The government had pledged to distribute improved piglets, promote captive pig farming, and procure pigs from farmers at minimum support prices. Sivasagar district alone has an estimated 60,000 pigs, which would be sufficient to sustain the facility.

The project was expected to benefit nearly 16,000 families across Assam and generate direct employment for around 100 people. Under the Centre's Act East Policy, processed pork products were proposed to be exported to countries such as Myanmar, China, Laos, Cambodia, Bhutan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, and select western markets.

Despite these assurances, the plant has yet to commence operations. Local residents and stakeholders allege that the project has effectively turned into a "white elephant", with no visible progress made on production, exports, or job creation.

The prolonged delay has triggered concerns over the government's preparedness and priorities. Observers point to possible gaps in planning, funding allocation, and assessment of technical and logistical requirements. However, no official clarification has so far been issued regarding the reasons behind the delay.

In an attempt to seek answers, this correspondent contacted the District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Office in Nazira. Officials there stated that they had no information on the current status of the project and advised contacting the Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation in Guwahati instead.

Also read: Nazira: Pig farmers suspect conspiracy behind African Swine Fever