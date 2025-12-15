Nazira: Pig farmers suspect conspiracy behind African Swine Fever (ASF)

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in 30 districts of Assam has sent shockwaves through the local pig farming community. The disease, which is believed to have been introduced through pigs imported from outside the state, has raised concerns about the future of the local pig market.

The pig market is a vital source of livelihood for thousands of people in Assam, particularly in the northeastern region. However, with the ASF outbreak, the market is facing an unprecedented crisis. Many locals believe that the outbreak is not a coincidence, but rather a deliberate attempt by corporate giants to take control of the pig market. They point to the fact that despite the outbreak, pigs are still being imported from outside the state, allegedly with the tacit approval of the government.

The locals also draw parallels with the bird flu outbreak, which had devastated the local poultry industry a few years ago. They allege that the outbreak was used as an excuse to push local farmers out of business and hand over the market to corporate giants.

