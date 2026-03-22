Assam 2026 Elections: Party-Hopping for Tickets Reaches New Heights as Leaders Jump Ship Overnight

Every election cycle in Assam brings its share of party-switching. But ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the scale and speed of defections has reached a level that even seasoned political observers are finding hard to keep up with.
In just the past few days alone, the state has seen Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi join the BJP, former AGP MLA Bhupen Rai cross over to the BJP, former AIUDF MLA Jakir Hussain Lashkar from Hailakandi join the AGP, and former BJP leader Prakash Chandra Das also move to the AGP.
These follow earlier switches, including senior Congress leader Bhupen Borah joining the BJP — and promptly receiving a party ticket.
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What makes this cycle particularly striking is the timeline involved.
Instances of leaders joining a new party in the morning and receiving poll tickets by the same evening have become almost routine — cutting out longstanding local workers and ticket aspirants who had been patiently working within their parties for years.
The driving force is not difficult to identify: securing an election ticket. The question of ideology, constituency work, or long-term political commitment appears to be a secondary concern at best.
The rapid ticket allocations to fresh defectors have left a trail of frustrated insiders — some of them sitting MLAs and ministers.
Pradyut Bordoloi's ticket from the Dispur constituency has directly blocked the paths of long-time aspirants Atul Bora and Jayanta Das. Former AGP MLA Bhupen Rai walked into a BJP ticket, while sitting Congress MLA Bhaskar Baruah and BJP Minister Nandita Garlosa were left empty-handed by their respective parties.
The internal discontent has been significant enough to require top-level intervention. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma personally visited Atul Bora at his residence to pacify him, while BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra stepped in to manage a visibly upset Jayanta Das.
The frustration is not staying behind closed doors.
Jayanta Das, Hemanta Kalita, Kushal Dowori, Omiyo Kumar Bhuyan, and others denied BJP tickets are now reportedly weighing their options — including contesting the Assembly elections as independent candidates.
Meanwhile, Congress's Titabor MLA Bhaskar Baruah, passed over for a Congress ticket, did not hold back. "I had to meet the Chief Minister frequently for the development of my constituency. That's not a crime, nor is that the right reason to deny me a party ticket," he said pointedly.
The deeper issue, beyond the internal party management headaches, is what this trend signals to ordinary voters.
The question of why leaders feel compelled to shift political ideology only at the moment party tickets are being issued — rather than on principled grounds, well in advance — is one that does not have a flattering answer.
At its core, last-minute defections driven by ticket calculations shake public faith in political leadership and deepen scepticism about whether elected representatives are driven by genuine commitment to their parties, their constituents, or simply personal ambition.
With Assam heading to the polls in 2026, that scepticism may well factor into how voters respond when they see a freshly minted party member on the ballot.