Assam 2026 Elections: Party-Hopping for Tickets Reaches New Heights as Leaders Jump Ship Overnight

Every election cycle in Assam brings its share of party-switching. But ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the scale and speed of defections has reached a level that even seasoned political observers are finding hard to keep up with.

In just the past few days alone, the state has seen Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi join the BJP, former AGP MLA Bhupen Rai cross over to the BJP, former AIUDF MLA Jakir Hussain Lashkar from Hailakandi join the AGP, and former BJP leader Prakash Chandra Das also move to the AGP.

These follow earlier switches, including senior Congress leader Bhupen Borah joining the BJP — and promptly receiving a party ticket.

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