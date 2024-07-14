Assam: 21 districts of state still under grip of floods; one dies in Dhemaji

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The flood situation in the state is showing an improving trend, but the death toll increased by one and major rivers continued to flow above the danger level on Saturday. The lone death in the last 24 hours was reported from Dhemaji, and with this, the death toll rose to 91.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 1,705 villages in 21 districts of the state continued to reel from the flood waters. The affected districts are Cachar, Nalbari, Kamrup, Golaghat, Goalpara, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Nagaon, Hailakandi, Dhemaji, Majuli, Sivasagar, South Salmara, Darrang, Karimganj, Barpeta, Kamrup (M), Biswanath, Chirang, and Jorhat.

As of Saturday, Morigaon was the worst-affected district, with 224 villages affected by the floods, followed by Kamrup district with 200 villages.

As many as 8.40 lakh of the state's population remained affected by the floods, with over 36,000 still taking shelter in the 169 relief camps set up by the district administrations of the areas concerned. The highest number of 14,164 inmates in relief camps is in Cachar district, followed by 7,495 in Nagaon district.

Meanwhile, major rivers continued to flow above the danger level. As per a Central Water Commission CWC bulletin, the rivers flowing above danger level are Brahmaputra at Neamatighat, Tezpur, and Dhubri; Burhidihing at Chenimari (Khowang); Disang at Nanglamuraghat; and Kushiyara at Karimganj.

