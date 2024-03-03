Assam: 2:3 ratio to be maintained in UDA-to-LDA posts

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Personnel (B) Department of the state government issued an office memorandum (O.M.) with the order that the ratio of 2:3 shall be maintained in the posts of Upper Division Assistants (UDAs) or Senior Assistants to the posts of Lower Division Assistants (LDAs) or Junior Assistants in the District and Subordinate offices as well as in the offices of the Heads of Departments.

The Department had earlier issued an order dated April 30, 1984, relating to the conversion of posts from LDAs to UDAs in such offices. The order was, however, kept in abeyance with immediate effect until further orders were received via another order dated March 3, 2023.

Since then, the Personnel (B) Department has reviewed the matter and, after considering all aspects of the matter, issued an order recently that the ratio of the posts shall be maintained at 2:3. The O.M. further ordered that the posts of LDAs shall be converted to the posts of UDAs in such a way that the ratio remains intact at 2:3 and that no fraction shall be taken into consideration for such conversion.

To ensure strict adherence to the aforementioned ratio, all the departments have been ordered to act in accordance with guidelines like; Maintenance of the ratio of 2:3 of UDAs to the posts of LDAs against the cadre strength of the concerned cadre; In case of a shortage of manpower vis-à-vis the cadre strength of the concerned cadre, the 2:3 ratio will be maintained or calculated against the available men-in-position only; The appointing authorities will examine the authorized cadre strength of UDAs and LDAs, existing men in position and reservation in those posts, and thereafter, they will formulate a list of eligible LDAs, who may be otherwise qualified, with due regard to their ACRs and vigilance status, for such up-gradation on successful completion of minimum years of service as prescribed in the Service Rules and Service Orders; A converted or upgraded post of UDA will automatically revert to the post of LDA as and when the incumbent holding the post of UDA vacates it on account of retirement or relinquishment, or for any other reason.

The order directs all administrative departments to constitute appropriate level committees in the offices of the appointing authorities to look into the matter of the implementation of the O.M.

However, it is stated that all the appointing authorities have to mandatorily obtain prior approval of the government for any creation or upgrade of such posts.

