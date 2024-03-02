State Cabinet approves slew of projects; Thanks PM, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Tata Sons Chairman

GUWAHATI: The State Cabinet today approved four investment proposals worth Rs 1,612 crore, besides expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra, Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrashekharan for the decision to set up a semiconductor ATMP unit in Jagiroad in Assam by Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd.

The new projects are: Maxim Infrastructure and Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. (Rs 330 crore), KD Iron and Steel Co. (Rs 325 crore), Topcem India (Rs. 742 crore), and Flexcom Plast Pvt. Ltd. (Rs 215 crore). These projects will create 4,125 direct and indirect job avenues.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said, “The cabinet approved a policy to boost the poultry sector in the state: providing capital subsidies up to Rs 10 crore for investment in the poultry sector. The State Government will also make land available for such ventures. The aim of the policy is to make the poultry sector in the state self-reliant.”

Mahanta said, “The Cabinet decided to take a Rs 4,546 crore loan from NABARD for the construction of roads, anganwadi centres, and embankments. The Cabinet decided to construct a three-lane flyover stretching from Baruah Chariali to Bhogdoi bridge in Jorhat with an estimated cost of Rs 164 crore.”

He further said, “With the expiry of the terms of the panchayats in the state, district commissioners, circle officers, and BDOs will be chairpersons of such institutions for the continuation of various works till the next panchayat election. The Cabinet also brought an amendment to the Right to Public Service Act and entrusted more responsibilities to the officials.”

