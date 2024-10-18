Assam: 255 persons nabbed in bribery cases in 3 years

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state government's fight against corruption has resulted in the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption nabbing a total of 255 persons in 206 trap cases between May 10, 2021, and October 16, 2024. The 255 arrested persons are either public servants or middlemen involved in taking bribes.

According to ADGP Surendra Kumar, of the 255 persons arrested, 235 are public servants, including 108 officers and 20 middlemen. A total amount of Rs 7,80,70,500 in cash was recovered from the arrested persons by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths in 206 trap cases.

"If this year alone is taken into account, a total of 67 persons were arrested in 54 trap cases. Of the 67 arrested, 63 are public servants, including 31 officers and 4 middlemen. In the trap cases, a total amount of Rs 2,13,63,370 in cash was recovered from the arrested persons," ADGP Kumar added.

Talking about yesterday's incident involving the arrest of an Excise Department Section Officer, Partha Hazarika, for taking a bribe of Rs 24,500. The ADGP said a trap was laid for Hazarika after receiving a complaint from a person from whom the Excise official initially demanded Rs 1,20,000 and then settled for Rs 1 lakh. Hazarika had demanded the bribe for issuing an 'IMFL ON' shop license. A first installment of Rs 40,000 was already taken by Hazarika before the complainant decided to approach the Directorate seeking legal action against the official. A team of sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption then laid a trap to nab Hazarika with tainted money. Accordingly, at around 11.30 AM, when the complainant was handing over tainted money worth Rs 24,500, Hazarika was caught red-handed by the team and arrested near the main gate of Janata Bhawan.

After his arrest, the official residence of Hazarika was searched, and an amount of Rs 47,30,500 in cash was recovered. The recovery of such a huge amount will lead to the filing of a disproportionate assets case, in addition to the case (no. 77/2024) filed yesterday under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

ADGP Surendra Kumar stated that nobody should pay a bribe, and in the event of some official demanding a bribe, the victim should not hesitate to approach the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to file a complaint against the perpetrator. The Directorate would not only see that action is taken against the corrupt official but also help the complainant in getting his work done without further hassle, the ADGP assured.

The Directorate has issued messages to that effect on all kinds of media.

