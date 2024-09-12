CM Vigilance Cell Probes Alleged Corruption in Issuing Health Certificates at Karimganj Health Department

Silchar: Amid allegations of corrupt practice in issuing health certificates to the newly- promoted teachers, the CM Vigilance Cell conducted an investigation at the Karimganj Health Department office on Wednesday. The CM Vigilance Cell carried out an investigation at the Karimganj Civil Hospital and the Joint Director of Health’s office in response to allegations of money being collected for issuing health certificates.

The State government had recently promoted several teachers across various schools in the state by making them permanent. Two days ago, these newly promoted teachers gathered at the Karimganj Civil Hospital to undergo medical examinations to receive health certificates. However, despite completing their health checkups, some of them were denied certificates, while others allegedly received them immediately through questionable means. There were accusations that certificates were issued to some individuals in exchange for money. This led to a chaotic situation at the office premises leading the police and paramilitary forces to control the situation. Sources said, the Vigilance cell conducted an investigation in to the allegations.

