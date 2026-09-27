Assam: 27 Assam Colleges Yet to Introduce Science Streams Eight Years After Approval

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Eight years after the Assam government approved the introduction of science streams in 50 colleges across the state, 27 of them are yet to implement it, leaving students in the respective areas without access to science education.

The then Sarbananda Sonowal-led state Cabinet took the decision to introduce the science stream in 50 colleges in the state in 2018 as a response to longstanding demands from people in different parts of Assam. The initiative aimed to offer students, especially those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, the chance to pursue science education in their local area.

Following the Cabinet decision, the Higher Education Department issued notifications approving the list of colleges and sanctioned funds for infrastructure, including an allocation of Rs 10 lakh per college for laboratory-related requirements.

According to the latest information, 23 of the 50 approved colleges have introduced the science stream, while the remaining 27 colleges are yet to introduce it.

The government has created 330 teaching posts and 110 non-teaching posts for 22 colleges. In the case of M.N.C. Balika Mahavidyalaya, instead of creating regular teaching posts, approval was given for engaging retired faculty members to facilitate the commencement and continuation of the Science Stream.

The colleges where the science stream is reportedly still awaiting implementation include Bapuji College, B.H.B. College and North Kamrup College in the Barpeta district; Kalabari College in Biswanath; Manikpur Anchalik College in Bongaigaon; Janata College in Cachar; Bengtol College in Chirang; Borhat B.P.B. Memorial College in Charaideo; Pragati College Dhubri; D.D.R. College, Chabua, in Dibrugarh; Bikali College in Goalpara; H.B.P. Girls College in Golaghat; S.K. Roy College, Katlicherra, in Hailakandi; Hojai Girls College; Sarbodaya College in Jorhat; D.K. Girls College in Kamrup Metropolitan; Patidarrang College and Damdama College in Kamrup district; Sankardev Mahavidyalaya College and North Bank College in Lakhimpur; Hatichung College in Morigaon; Nagaon G.N.D.G. College; Barkhetri College in Nalbari; Sonari Commerce College in Sivasagar; South Salmara College; and Khairabari College in Udalguri.

Science streams have been introduced in 23 colleges - G.L. Choudhury College in Barpeta, Bihali Degree College in Biswanath, Silapathar College in Dhemaji, D.D.R. College in Dibrugarh, Joya Gogoi College in Golaghat, S.B. Deorah College in Kamrup Metropolitan, Suren Das College in Kamrup, Patharkandi College in Karimganj, Jengraimukh College in Majuli, Nagaon Girls' College, Barkhetri College in Nalbari, Sadiya College in Tinsukia, Kamrup College in Nalbari, Moridhal College in Dhemaji, Tingkhong College in Dibrugarh, Tezpur College in Sonitpur, Basugaon College in Chirang, B.B. Kishan College in Baksa, Madhab Chandra Das College at Sonai in Cachar, Murkongselek College in Dhemaji, Thongnokbe College in Karbi Anglong, Eastern Karbi Anglong College and M.M.C. Girls' College in Nalbari.

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